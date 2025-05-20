Supreme Court orders Maine legislature to revoke censure of Rep. Laurel Libby over trans athlete post

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Maine state legislature to revoke its censure of GOP state representative Laurel Libby on Tuesday.

Libby has been censured since Feb. 15 for a social media post that identified a transgender Maine high school athlete who won a girls’ pole vault competition. Democrat majority leader and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau told Libby that the censure would be revoked if she apologized for the social media post, but Libby has firmly refused.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead, the state representative filed a lawsuit to have the censure overturned, but was ruled against by Rhode Island U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose, who was appointed by former President Biden in January. DuBose presided over the case after every district judge in Maine refused to take the case.

MAINE TEENS ARE BATTLING STATE DEMOCRATS ON GIRLS’ SPORTS BILL AFTER ENDURING TRANS ATHLETE CHAOS IN HIGH SCHOOL

Libby then filed an appeal to First Circuit Court of Appeals, but was ruled against there too. So she took her case to the Supreme Court in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Libby had the support of the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who filed an amicus brief supporting Libby in her lawsuit, and Bondi has personally spoken out in support of the embattled Republican state representative.

“The Department of Justice is proud to fight for girls in Maine and stand alongside Rep. Libby, who is being attacked simply for defending girls in her home state. As our lawsuit against the state of Maine illustrates, we will always protect girls’ sports and girls’ spaces from radical gender ideology,” Bondi told Fox News Digital.