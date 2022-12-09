Surveillance footage shows fatal shooting on New Mexico campus where rival player was allegedly lured

New Mexico State Police on Tuesday released surveillance video appearing to show the fatal parking lot shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque that involved a basketball player from a rival school.

The camera on the rooftop overlooking a parking lot showed that three people approached New Mexico State University junior Mike Peake from behind, and he was struck and shot before he started firing. The shooting killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Peake was suspended indefinitely from the team in connection with the No. 19 shooting, though he has not been charged. He was hospitalized after the shooting with a leg wound that has needed several surgeries. Travis died outside a University of New Mexico dorm hours before the Lobos were set to play the Aggies. That game was canceled along with the Dec. 3 rematch.

Officials said Travis conspired with two other University of New Mexico students and a 17-year-old girl to lure Peake onto campus. The video showed three people coming up to Peake while his back was turned before one of them hit Peake in the legs with a baseball bat.

The video appeared to show Peake fire a gun several times. He was shot in the left leg before the video showed him pulling out a gun and firing several shots at one of the men, according to police who said Travis was struck by four bullets. The video showed Peake hopping on his right leg and meeting up with three teammates in a car.

Police said the men placed objects in the trunk of a car before driving off. Peake’s gun appeared to be one of the items. New Mexico State University officials identified the players as Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery and Anthony Roy. Those players were suspended and missed Wednesday night’s game against Santa Clara. None of them have been charged in the shooting.

New Mexico State University announced Tuesday that it would be hiring an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the shooting – separate from the police investigation.

“We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university. The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.