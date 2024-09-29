Swiss cyclist dead at 18 after sustaining fatal head injuries in crash at Road World Championships

The cycling community is mourning the tragic death of 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer after she died Friday from a serious head injury following a crash at the Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich just a day earlier.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) released a statement confirming the news of Furrer’s passing.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” the statement began.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.”

According to the UCI, Furrer “fell heavily” during Thursday’s race, and sustained a “serious head injury.” She was flown out by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition before passing at Zurich University Hospital the following day.

“The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.”

Details of the crash were not immediately known.

Furrer was competing in the junior women’s event on rain-slicked roads when she crashed in a forest area south of Zurich. Police and the public prosecutor’s office are investigating the crash.

Furrer’s death marks the second Swiss cyclist to have died after crashing in the past two seasons. Gino Mäder, 26, died in June 2023 after crashing down a ravine at the Tour de Suisse.

