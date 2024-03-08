T-Wolves’ Anthony Edwards smashes head on rim during nasty game-winning blocked shot

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards might have had one of the best game-winning blocks in NBA history on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers – one that left his head hurting.

With the Timberwolves owning a 113-111 lead with just seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Edwards could not hit the dagger two-pointer, and the Pacers got the rebound with time to go down the floor and tie it.

Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith received a long pass, and it looked like he was going to have a good chance to tie the game with his layup. However, Edwards came flying out of nowhere and swatted the ball away just before the final buzzer sounded.

Not only did he secure the victory for his team, but Edwards got up so high that he smashed his head on the rim before a nasty fall to the ground.

“I think on the rim,” Edwards said after the game smiling while holding his head. “It’s hurting real bad and I landed on my wrist. But, I mean, you know I saw him in the lane. I knew he was going for the layup, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m finna go get this.’

“I ain’t never jumped that high in my life.”

While Edwards’ block was the defining moment of the night, what he did for Minnesota with the score tied 105 apiece and 1:14 left in the fourth quarter was the definition of putting the team on his back.

First, Edwards hit a three-pointer that made it 108-105, and after the Pacers missed their attempt on the other end, he hit a pull-up shot for two to make it a five-point game.

The Pacers were able to cut the lead to 110-108 for the T-Wolves, but Edwards hit a floater that furthered the lead a bit more with 21.2 seconds left.

Edwards ended the game with a team-high 44 points on 18-of-35 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point land with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

The win gave the Timberwolves their 44th win of the season, as they continue to lead the Western Conference by half-a-game over the Oklahoma City Thunder at 44-19.

