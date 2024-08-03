Taiwanese boxer who failed gender test easily wins Paris Olympics match

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting won a Paris Olympics fight against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on Friday handily, 3-0

The judges scored each round for Lin in the dominating performance. Lin’s height and reach proved to be the biggest difference in the match as Turdibekova appeared to just be outmatched.

Lin was the No. 1 seed in the 57-kilogram division and had a bye going into the round of 16. Turdibekova defeated Marcelat Sakobi Matshu, of Congo, to move into the round against Lin.

2024 SUMMER OLYMPICS: LIVE UPDATES

Lin will square off against Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva next.

The boxer had been caught up in a gender controversy before the match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lin was disqualified from the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships, an International Boxing Association-sanctioned event, for failing to meet gender criteria and had a bronze medal stripped away.

At the time of Lin’s disqualification, IBA President Umar Kremlev said, “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women.”

The IBA has since maintained that Lin’s disqualification was “justified” and stood by its decision.

IBA SPARS WITH IOC OVER ELIGIBILITY OF OLYMPIC BOXERS WHO FAILED GENDER TESTS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its position in allowing Lin, and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, to compete in the Games.

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA,” the IOC said. “Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.

“According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO. The IBA Board only ratified it afterwards and only subsequently requested that a procedure to follow in similar cases in the future be established and reflected in the IBA Regulations. The minutes also say that the IBA should “establish a clear procedure on gender testing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.