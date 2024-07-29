Tajikistani judoka refuses to shake hands with Israeli opponent at Paris Olympics, later withdraws over injury

Tajikistan judoka Nurali Emomali in the 66-kilogram event created a stir at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Emomali faced off against Israel’s Baruch Shmailov in the round of 16 in Pool B of the tournament. He refused to shake Shmailov’s hand after his win, according to Ynet News. He was allegedly heard yelling “Allah Akbar” toward his Israeli opponent as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emomali went on to square off against Japan’s Hifumi Abe in the quarterfinals. But Emomali went down with a left arm injury as he tried to brace his fall and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Serbia’s Strahinja Bunčić advanced in the repechage portion of the event via walkover.

Abe went on to defeat Brazil’s Willian Lima in the final to secure his second gold medal in the event. Lima secured a silver medal – the first Olympic medal of his career. Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Moldova’s Denis Vieru each finished with bronze medals.

US SWIMMER CARSON FOSTER MISSES SILVER MEDAL BY FINGERTIP IN THRILLING 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY FINAL

Emomali wasn’t the only judoka to refuse Shmailov’s handshake during the event. Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused the handshake after his loss to Shamilov.

Israel is one of the biggest judo teams at the Paris Olympics. There were 12 Israeli competitors on the team and four competed on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere, Algeria’s Messaoud Dris was dropped from the competition after he missed weight a day before he was set to compete against Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared Butbul the winner via walkover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.