Taylor Swift chooses to attend Chiefs game over Kamala Harris rally on eve of election

Taylor Swift chose football over Kamala Harris’s pre-Election Day rally in Pennsylvania as the music megastar was spotted entering Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Swift was rumored to be with Harris at her rally in Pennsylvania on the night before Election Day, but video of Swift entering the stadium made its way to social media.

Swift was spotted wearing a black Chiefs jacket as she was escorted to her seat.

Many of Swift’s A-list peers who support Harris in this year’s presidential election have made appearances at various rallies, including various performers like Lady Gaga, Christian Aguilera, Usher, Eminem and Beyoncé.

However, despite publicly endorsing Harris, Swift is choosing to watch her tight end star boyfriend compete instead of showing out like the others.

TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT AFTER DEBATE: 'I'VE MADE MY CHOICE'

With a clear schedule and being from a Philadelphia suburb, many believed the stars aligned for Swift to show up. Instead, it’ll be another prime-time NFL matchup where she’ll root for the Chiefs to remain undefeated on the season.

Swift made her choice of president in September with a social media post after Donald Trump’s and Harris’ presidential debate.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she captioned her post. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift said her belief was Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Meanwhile, this caused a stir in Chiefs Kingdom as Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and a friend of Swift, first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13 after liking Trump’s Instagram post, which was the “2024 GOP platform.”

Also, Mahomes’ mother, Randi, was spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” at the Chiefs game Monday night.

