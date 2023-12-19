Taylor Swift didn’t drop F-bomb during Chiefs game but may have come close, expert lip reader says

Taylor Swift took centerstage on Sunday when she visited Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots.

In one instance, Swift appeared to be upset after no flag was thrown when Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce fell to the ground on a pass intended for him. Cameras caught Swift mouthing something while in the suite as her boyfriend looked for a penalty flag. At first glance, it appeared Swift mouthed an expletive or was potentially calling for a flag.

The debate divided the internet over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic expert lip reader based in the U.K., told Fox News Digital it wasn’t exactly clear whether Swift uttered the four-letter phrase nor was she calling for a flag.

“After careful examination, it is my professional opinion that Taylor Swift did not utter the expletive ‘f—‘ as has been alleged,” Freeman said. “The lip patterns observed do not align with this specific word. The sequence appears to begin with ‘you,” followed by a sound resembling ‘f.’ However, upon closely observing her mouth movements, it seems she rolls her R. This movement does not correspond with the alleged word ‘flag.’”

FROM OUTKICK: BAKER MAYFIELD WITHIN REACH OF BECOMING A FRANCHISE QB FOR TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Freeman said it appeared she was uttering one of three potential words – frug, fry or fruck.

“Given the context and her vocal expression, it is plausible that she might have altered her intended word mid-sentence, possibly upon realizing she was being observed,” he added. “This could result in what appears to be an incomplete or nonsensical utterance.”

“It’s important to note that without clear audio to accompany the footage, any interpretation of lip-reading remains somewhat speculative,” Freeman continued.

BRITTANY MAHOMES EMBRACES TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘DADS, BRADS AND CHADS’ REMARK WITH COOKIE

“However, based on my expertise in lip-reading, the evidence does not support the claim that the specific offensive word was used.”

Swift entered Gillette Stadium wearing a Chiefs hat. She was seen in the suite with her father and Brittany Mahomes.

At least she got to see Kansas City snap its two-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce had five catches on seven targets for 28 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.