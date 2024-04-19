Taylor Swift dissed Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammate in new album, fans claim

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

While rappers Drake, Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar are dropping dis tracks against each other, Taylor Swift may or may not have joined them by taking shots at one of her boyfriend’s teammates.

The 34-year-old pop star released her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” Friday, and Swifties around the world were quick to dissect the lyrics.

In the song “The Alchemy,” she drops some football innuendos. She’s been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and appeared at 13 of his games last season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

“Where’s the trophy? He just came running to me,” she sings in the song.

Later in the song, she seems to go on the attack, and observers suggested she’s dissing one of Kelce’s teammates, Kadarius Toney.

“When I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” Swift sings. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown.”

Toney did play a crucial role in the team’s 2023 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching a touchdown and recording the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, but last season was a different story.

He had three crucial dropped passes in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, and he was inactive from Week 15 onward. And he went on an explicit rant that the Chiefs lied and said he was injured when he wasn’t.

Fans were quick to jump to conclusions.

There are already discussions about whether Swift took aim at Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West, in the album.

The Chiefs traded third- and sixth-round picks to the Giants for Toney in October 2022. The Giants drafted him 20th overall in 2021, but much like his time with New York, he’s been hit with the injury bug.

When the Chiefs acquired Toney, Kelce said he didn’t know “how he got out of that building.”

“I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand. I don’t even want to understand,” Kelce said at the time. “I don’t want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way, yet again, to get an unbelievable, talented player in this building.”

Last season, Toney caught 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

