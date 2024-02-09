Taylor Swift effect on NFL ‘good for our bank accounts,’ Giants lineman Justin Pugh says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

LAS VEGAS – Taylor Swift’s expected presence at Super Bowl LVIII has drawn fervent reaction from both sides – “Swifties” who are mega fans of the pop star on top of those NFL lovers who also like her music and those who have had enough of the cameras panning to her for her every reaction.

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh understands the business and dollar figures Swift brings to the NFL. Las Vegas shops are lined with Swift-esque apparel, including shirts that read “In My Chiefs Era.”

Pugh, who hosts the “NetWorth” podcast, which focuses on sports business among other topics, said Swift’s newfound relationship with the NFL is only a good thing.

“Taylor Swift brought new eyeballs, new apparel. You look at (Kristin Juszczyk) she helped put her clothing brand online. Now she has a licensing deal. The business of the sports, the business in the NFL in particular, (the NFL gets) 48.23% of every dollar that comes into that funnel. The more dollars that come into that funnel, the more that can go into our salary cap, come into our benefits and provide for players. So, who wouldn’t want that?

“Show her more times on the NFL. Let’s get every person in America watching it. It’s good for our bank accounts.”

Pugh wrapped up his 11th season in the NFL. He came “straight off the couch” to help the Giants with their offensive line struggles which was just one unit on the team that dealt with massive injuries this season.

The 33-year-old lineman, who just welcomed a newborn into his life, parlayed that tagline into a partnership with LoveSac. He told Fox News Digital he literally came off of a LoveSac to play for the Giants against the Buffalo Bills and now his in-laws are using it as a bed as they help take care of the newborn.

“It’s the perfect couch for my growing family,” he said.

