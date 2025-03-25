TCU’s Hailey Van Lith gets candid about mental health struggles, shares how prayer helped

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

TCU Horned Frogs women’s basketball star Hailey Van Lith opened up about her struggles with her mental health as she dealt with social media stardom at a young age.

Van Lith has only been further in the national spotlight during her collegiate and Olympic basketball career. She starred at Louisville before she transferred to LSU and later to TCU, where she helped the team to a Big 12 Championship this season.

After lending a hand in defeating the Cardinals, she spoke candidly about her mental health.

“The way that I got exposed to the media and social media at such a young age, I really struggled with mental health things,” she said, via Sports Illustrated. “When I was younger and in college, I was suicidal, I was heavily medicated, and I felt trapped.

“You would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court, but internally, and in life in general, I was ready to be done. That’s what I mean when I speak on suffering and pain. It’s like I didn’t even want to live.

“So, to come from that do this is incredible. I’ve been praying all year like, ‘God, I know you’ve given me this testimony to share it with the world and shed your light,’ and I think this is the year and this is the moment that he wants people to know my story and how He has taken me literally from the depths of wanting to die to this moment of loving life. Even if basketball went away today, I truly would want to be here and love these people.”

Van Lith had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 85-70 win. TCU is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

She went to the Final Four and two Elite Eight games with Louisville from 2021-23. She reached the Elite Eight with LSU last season.

