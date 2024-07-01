Team USA football suffers another shocking defeat in IFAF U20 World Championship bronze medal game

Team USA football suffered another stunning upset at the U20 World Championship bronze medal game on Sunday at the hands of Austria, 32-25.

The U.S. scored first when Anthony Luna threw a touchdown pass to Layton Duncan, and Matt Jung completed the 2-point conversion. However, it was tough sledding for the U.S. from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Americans found themselves down 32-18 with 51 seconds left in the game. Jung returned a deflected punt for a touchdown, but a turnover with 6 seconds remaining in the game sealed their downfall.

Austria became the first European team to win a world junior medal.

BRONCOS’ ZACH WILSON GETS ENGAGED TO GIRLFRIEND IN ITALY: ‘MY BEST FRIEND AND MY EVERYTHING’

“This is awesome. I’m so proud of the guys and it’s a good ending for me to finish with a victory,” Austria’s head coach Roman Floredo said, via the International Federation of American Football (IFAF)’s website. “We didn’t play our best game, and the fight was gone a bit in the first half because we’d been here to compete for the gold medal, but we did enough to win.”

Team USA lost to Japan earlier in the week, which catapulted Japan to the gold medal game against Canada.

Football fans were just as stunned at the loss to Austria as they were with Japan.

Meanwhile, Canada won its third consecutive U20 World Championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team defeated Japan 20-9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.