Team USA men’s gymnastics take home bronze in team final, sing national anthem in celebration

Stephen Nedoroscik, Paul Juda and Brody Malone came up big on the pommel horse to help the United States men’s gymnastics team win a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Nedoroscik was the last competitor on the pommel horse and received a score of 14.866 — the highest of any gymnast. Juda scored a 13.900 and Malone scored a 13.700.

As the gymnasts watched the rest of their opponents finish up, Frederick Richard and his teammates began to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

There was a ton of support behind the American gymnasts as the crowd even started to chant “U-S-A!” after some of the gymnasts completed their routines.

Japan picked up the gold medal, and China got the silver. Great Britain and Ukraine just missed out on at least a bronze medal.

Each gymnast needed to give a huge performance to attain a podium spot.

Asher Hong set the mark on the rings with a 14.533 and on the vault with a 14.833. Richard had a 14.566 on the parallel bars, 14.833 in the horizontal bar and 14.466 on the floor exercise.

Juda and Malone needed a near perfect score on the pommel horse, and they delivered big-time to set up Nedoroscik for his specialty performance.

The men’s medal win marked the first time since 2008 in Beijing where they achieved at least bronze. The Americans won the bronze behind China and Japan. The men also won silver in 2004 and gold in 1984.

