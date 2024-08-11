Team USA women’s basketball hangs on for gold medal, avoids massive Paris Olympics upset

The United States women’s basketball team held on to defeat France in the gold medal game on Sunday to close out the Paris Olympics, 67-66.

A’ja Wilson led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Kahleah Copper strong drive put the U.S. up three with 1:22 left and the Americans were able to make enough stops to keep France from getting over the deficit.

Kelsey Plum sank two free throws to put the U.S. up four points. But Gabby Williams made a 3-pointer to cut France’s deficit to one point. After two Copper free throws, Williams had one more chance to get up a shot. She made it, but she was on the line and it only counted as two points.

France played the U.S. extremely tough all game long. The matchup was tied 25-25 at halftime as it appeared France was getting ready to shock the world.

The French led by 10 points as Marieme Badiane made a free throw with 7:23 left in the third quarter. But the U.S. staged a massive comeback led by Plum and Wilson.

The U.S. climbed back into the game and led by two points at the end of the third quarter.

Plum and Copper each had 12 points off the bench.

Williams led France with 19 points.

The gold marks the eighth consecutive gold medal for the United States women’s basketball team. The U.S. national team now has a 61-game winning streak.

The medal win also marked the 40th gold medal for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics.

