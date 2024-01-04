Teen sensation, 16, could make history in world darts championship: ‘Would be unbelievable to win this title’

Luke Littler has taken the world of darts by storm and on Wednesday, he could make history.

The 16-year-old sensation stands to make history when he takes on Luke Humphries in the PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London.

A win there would make him the youngest champion in the sport’s history.

“It would be unbelievable to win this title. I set myself the target to win one game and be back after Christmas, and I’m still here,” Littler said, via The Associated Press.

“I can’t even imagine lifting that trophy yet though. I’ve just got to stay focused, relax and be Luke Littler.”

Littler, an unseeded player from northwest England, reached the final on Tuesday after upsetting 2018 champion Rob Cross 6-2. He previously defeated five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and has already secured himself $250,000 in prize money.

A victory in Wednesday’s final would secure Littler a prize of $630,000 and the title of youngest champion. According to CNBC, the record is currently held by Michael van Gerwen, who won the title in 2014 at 24.

Humphries, 28, is the No. 3 seed, but is not underestimating Littler heading into what is his first championship final as well.

“I’m probably going to have to play the game of my life … to stand a chance tomorrow.”

The final will begin on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

