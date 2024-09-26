Tempers flare between Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner in intense Game 2 matchup

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Tempers flared early in the first half of Game 2 of the Indiana Fever–Connecticut Sun first round matchup on Wednesday with Caitlin Clark nearly getting into an altercation with veteran DeWanna Bonner after a no-call foul.

Clark’s emotions were on full display in the first quarter, but a missed call on a potential landing zone foul by Bonner appeared to set off the star rookie.

Clark took a three-point shot around three minutes into the game, but felt Bonner fouled her when she came back down.

The newly crowned Rookie of the Year shoved Bonner out of apparent frustration with the official, but the interaction was over as quickly as it began. The two got into a verbal back and forth not long after, before Clark walked away.

The Sun led the Fever 17-14 by the end of the first quarter.

