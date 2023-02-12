Tennessee Tech player Diante Wood hospitalized after sustaining on-court injury, game suspended

A game between the Tennessee Tech men’s basketball team and Tennessee State was suspended on Saturday night after Tech guard Diante Wood was taken to a hospital after getting injured with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Tennessee Tech released a statement regarding the incident but did not disclose the nature of Wood’s injury.

“Tennessee Tech men’s basketball junior guard Diante Wood sustained an injury during the second half of Saturday’s contest at Tennessee State,” the statement read.

“He was evaluated by Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech athletics training staff members and local, Nashville EMS personnel and taken to the hospital for further observation.”

“In accordance with Tennessee Tech University policy and HIPPA restrictions, no further information will be provided at this time. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of Diante, his family, and the members of the Golden Eagle basketball program.”

The incident happened with just over three minutes remaining. Woods appeared to get injured after a collision with two other players while going after a rebound.

He remained on the floor for 20 minutes while being attended to by trainers and EMS personnel. He could be seen moving his lower extremities.

Players from both teams gathered around Woods as he was being tended to by medical personnel.

The game was suspended with 3:04 left to play in the fourth quarter with Tennessee State leading 67-53.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.