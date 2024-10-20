Tennessee upsets Alabama in SEC thriller; second loss of season puts Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes in jeopardy

The Southeastern Conference showdown between seventh-ranked Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee was one of the most anticipated games on the Week 8 college football slate.

The matchup lived up to the hype and went down to the wire.

The Crimson Tide fell 24-17 and dropped to 5-2 on the year, which put a dent in their College Football Playoff hopes.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Tennessee signal-caller Nico Iamaleava got off to sluggish starts. Volunteers fans and presumably the coaching staff held their collective breath when Iamaleava went down after he was tackled hard. But the redshirt freshman returned to action after he was evaluated in the medical tent on the sidelines.

While the quarterback’s return appeared to give the Volunteers an instant boost, he quickly threw his lone interception of the day.

Chris Brazzell II made a diving 16-yard touchdown catch from Iamaleava midway through the fourth quarter. Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama has its work cut out for it the rest of the season. Milroe finished the game with 239 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Alabama rushed for just 89 yards compared to Tennessee’s 214.

Trailing 21-17, Alabama took over possession on its own 30 with 2:25 left in regulation. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Law stalled the Crimson Tide’s drive and allowed Tennessee to stretch its lead to seven with a field goal on its next possession.

Tennessee overcame three turnovers in the first half and trailed 7-0 at halftime.

The Volunteers grabbed a 14-10 lead, their first of the game, with one minute left in the third quarter. Sampson barreled in from three yards after Iamaleava connected with Dont’e Thornton for 55 yards to the Alabama 3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama answered the Vols’ score with a 7-yard touchdown run from Justice Haynes to go up 17-14. Germie Bernard set it up with a 28-yard reception from Milroe.

The Crimson Tide will look to bounce back next week when they host Missouri. Tennessee has a bye week.

