Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava under scrutiny over NIL, practice drama

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava did not show up to spring practice on Friday, reportedly due to NIL contract discussions.

Iamaleava’s no-show at practice came as a “surprise” to Tennessee, according to ESPN.

Iamaleava, 20, is reportedly set to earn $2.4 million this season but wants to renegotiate his deal to $4 million per year.

The quarterback was the No. 23 overall recruit in the 2023 class and when he initially signed with Tennessee’s NIL collective in 2022, Iamaleava was set to make $8 million over his college career.

Tennessee and Iamaleava’s camp were in negotiations for a new contract that would give him a pay raise on Thursday, according to On3. The spring transfer window closes on April 25, and it is unknown whether these negotiations could cause the quarterback to depart.

Iamaleava redshirted his 2023 season and became the team’s starting quarterback going into last season after Joe Milton departed for the NFL.

As a freshman, the six-foot-six quarterback led Tennessee to a 10-3 record, with 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Upon hearing the news of Iamaleava’s no-show from practice, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

“Can someone explain to me why you would pay Nico Iamaleava $4M when he is going to be a 21-yr-old sophomore who only did this on a loaded offense? I wouldn’t even pay this man $2M. Can’t even throw a deep ball either. Why are we paying players who don’t produce?” One X user posted.

“Nico Iamaleava is a solid QB. But he’s not close to $4Mill good. Whoever advising is doing him a disservice,” another user posted to X.

