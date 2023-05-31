Tennis champ Garbi?e Muguruza engaged to fan who asked for selfie during 2021 US Open

Garbi?e Muguruza, who won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships, is set to marry a man she met during a random encounter around the 2021 U.S. Open.

Muguruza announced on Instagram and in Spanish media she will marry model Arthur Borges. She posted a photo with Borges on her social media account with a caption straight out of the Tom Cruise flick “Jerry Maguire.”

“You had me at ‘Hello.'”

The tennis star and the model have one of the more interesting backstories of any relationship. She dished to Hola! Spain about how they met. She said that Borges was a fan of hers and asked for a picture on the street.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told the outlet in Spanish. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.'”

Muguruza said that Borges being outside the tennis world was a green flag for her.

The two got engaged in Marbella and Muguruza said it took her by surprise.

“It felt weird,” she said. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

Muguruza is 449-238 in singles matches for her career. She was ranked as high as No. 1 in the world in 2017 but is back to No. 132 as of April. She lost in the first round of the Australian Open back in January and did not qualify for the French Open.