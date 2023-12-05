Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann suffers serious injuries in car wreck: ‘Brace yourself’

Rachel Stuhlmann, one of the top tennis influencers on social media, revealed on Monday she suffered serious injuries in a car crash.

Stuhlmann posted a photo of herself in a neck brace with flowers and a balloon on her kitchen counter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Brace yourself.. not my usual post but wanted to share a life update- not too long ago I was in a car wreck. I underwent anterior cervical disc replacement surgery to remove the C5-C6 disc in my neck and replace it with an artificial disc,” she wrote, thanking the doctors who took care of her in the hospital.

“As I begin the healing process and physical therapy journey, I’m feeling encouraged, determined, and eager to lean into some qualities that I haven’t tapped into since my competitive playing career 10 years ago. Thanking God for a successful surgery. And a huge thank you to my amazing family and friends, and everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This isn’t a setback! It’s just all part of the comeback and I can’t wait to be feeling 100% again.”

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

Stuhlmann played tennis at Missouri and was 12-19 in singles competitions during her senior season in 2013-14. She went 1-2 against nationally ranked opponents.

TENNIS STAR RAFAEL NADAL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE ATP STAGE AFTER YEAR-LONG ABSENCE: ‘IT IS TIME TO COME BACK’

After her collegiate career was over, she pivoted from a professional tennis career into creating her own personal brand and became a coach. She told Sports Illustrated in October her goal has always been to draw more attention to the sport.

“My goal in tennis has always been to make the sport more mainstream, relatable and accessible,” she said. “I want to bring attention to this sport in a positive way, draw people to the sport and get people excited about it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Louis native boasts more than 591,000 followers on TikTok and another 316,000 followers on Instagram.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.