Tennis legend Martina Navratilova asks Dems what they’re ‘willing to give up for men who identify as trans’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has championed fairness in girls’ and women’s sports and has hit out at Democratic lawmakers who have failed to show support for her and others.

Navratilova on Thursday posed a question to Democrats as some states have continued to thumb their nose at President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep males out of girls’ and women’s sports.

“What are the Dems willing to give up for men who identify as trans?” she asked on X. “Abortion… the Constitution… rule of law… That’s just for starters…”

At the start of the year, Navratilova criticized Democratic lawmakers who killed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The tennis legend called on Democrats to “grow a spine” in a post on social media.

Trump signed the executive order in February and Navratilova lamented that Democrats failed to do what the president did.

“I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only,” she wrote in a post on X.

High school organizations in Maine, California and Washington have all failed to change policies that currently allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ and women’s sports.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Jasmine Crockett of Texas have downplayed the issue, even as Trump campaigned on it and soundly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election.

Ocasio-Cortez mentioned the overall subject of Democratic support for the trans community during an interview on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” podcast on Jan. 23.

“When we allow ourselves to constantly be distracted by these culture wars around trans people, it’s a new thing every day, and the answer isn’t that we just let those people be attacked, it’s that we say, ‘What are you doing, man?’ I think we need to make standing up for those folks just such an afterthought that it’s not even a debate,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Like, we need to understand and see the bait for what it is, but we don’t take the bait by letting those rights just erode and go by the wayside.”

Ocasio-Cortez has previously voted in favor of multiple bills that would enable trans athletes to play in women’s and girls’ sports nationwide, including the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights. She also claimed on Jan. 14 that the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would empower child sexual predators and that “trans girls are girls.”

In an interview with The 19th, Crockett dismissed the topic of trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports as a “distraction,” while minimizing the potential impact they’ve had on the lives of women and families. Crockett made the comments while criticizing Democrats for becoming divided on the issue.

“In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk,” Crockett said. “According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?”

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.