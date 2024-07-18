Tennis legend Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump’s ear bandage ‘PR stunt’ after assassination attempt

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is among the camp that believes former President Donald Trump’s ear bandage after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend is excessive.

The severity of Trump’s injury after a would-be assassin tried to gun him down in Butler, Pennsylvania, at a rally on Saturday has been questioned by some, including MSNBC host Ari Melber, who called the ear bandage he was spotted wearing in his first public appearance since the shooting a “spectacle.”

Navratilova responded to an X account’s post of a picture that showed Trump wearing the ear bandage with a caption that questions its necessity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“A good friend of mine is the charge nurse (Level IV FNP) at a major trauma center in a huge city,” the post read. “She says there’s absolutely no need to dress an ear wound like this, unless half his ear was blown off. And even then, it wouldn’t look like this.”

Navratilova agreed, while also insisting this is a “PR stunt” by Trump.

DELEGATES SEEN WEARING EAR BANDAGES AT REPUBLICAN CONVENTION IN SOLIDARITY WITH TRUMP

“Of course – this is obviously a PR stunt – the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid,” Navratilova tweeted.

Navratilova did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, where he fired back at MSNBC for multiple commentators questioning the validity of his father’s injury.

“He wasn’t shot in the face enough for them. It wasn’t enough?” he said. “That’s the point. They can’t help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It’s so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There’s blood everywhere.”

The bandage that Trump wore was seen on multiple delegates at the Republican National Convention (RNC), which was done in solidarity with him.

Arizona’s Joe Neglia was among those wearing the bandage.

“Yesterday when he came in, and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, ‘What can I do to honor the truth? What can I possibly do?'” Neglia told Fox News Digital. “And then I saw the bandage and I thought, ‘I can do that.’ So, I put it on simply to honor Trump and to express sympathy with him and unity with him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The RNC saw many Republicans rallying behind Trump, thanking God for protecting him from the assassination attempt.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph, Elizabeth Elkind and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.