Tennis legend Serena Williams makes hilarious admission about her time in the gym

Tennis legend Serena Williams is working hard in the gym but she came to the conclusion on Tuesday that she’s starting to spend at least half of her time trying to hit the right angles.

Williams posted a mirror selfie from her workout space and admitted she spends a lot of her time trying to get the picture right.

“I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies. Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched,” she wrote in the caption. “Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol.”

Williams’ followers showed support for her, with some saying she looked great and they wanted to be like her when they grew up.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child earlier this year. She made the announcement nearly one year to the day of her last tennis match before stepping off the court and into retirement.

She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

She wrote in an essay in Vogue last year that growing her family was one of the main reasons why she walked away from the sport.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams and Ohanian married in November 2017.

