Tennis pro caught pleading with umpire to tell opponent to ‘wear deodorant’

British women’s tennis player Harriet Dart raised eyebrows after an emotional outburst during a match against French opponent Lois Boisson at the Rouen Open on Tuesday.

Dart lost to Boisson in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. However, the changeover was when she sparked controversy. She was heard telling the umpire, “Can you tell her to wear deodorant … Because she smells really bad.” Dart was referring to Boisson.

The clip went viral across social media.

Dart expressed regret in an apology posted on social media, saying on Instagram, “it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.”

“That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility,” she added. “I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Boisson attempted to make light of the situation. She posted a photo of herself with a picture of Dove deodorant.

“Apparently I need a collab,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Dart has five titles on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. She was ranked No. 109 in the world in the latest WTA rankings last month. She is among the tennis players gearing up for a French Open bid. She lost in the first round in 2024 and 2022.

Boisson has one WTA 125 title and five titles on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. She was ranked No. 234 in the world in March. She made it to the qualifier for the 2021 French Open, but a win against Dart may help build some momentum toward the Grand Slam tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.