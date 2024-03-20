Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka receives support as she mourns death of boyfriend

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka received words of support from her colleagues on Tuesday after police said her former hockey player boyfriend died by “apparent suicide” in Florida earlier in the week.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 tennis player in the world, is reportedly set to play in the Miami Open on Friday but will not take any questions from the media as she mourns the loss of 42-year-old Konstantin Koltsov. She is set to face Spain’s Paula Badosa on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Yesterday I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she’s going through,” Badosa said, via PA Media. “I know the entire situation, what is happening. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer. It’s a very tough situation.

“At the same point, playing against her, it’s also uncomfortable. But I don’t really want to talk about it because I said I’m not going to talk about it. She’s my best friend and I promised that. She’s a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it’s going to be a battle, a good match.”

Caroline Wozniacki called it a “terrible situation” for Sabalenka to be dealing with

CHRIS SIMON, WHO WON STANLEY CUP WITH AVALANCHE, DEAD AT 52

“I love Aryna. I think she’s such a great person. She’s always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it’s heartbreaking. Everyone grieves in a different way. She was walking past today. I was giving her her space. I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I’m here, we’re here for her.”

Koltsov, who is also from Belarus, played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL as well as several teams in Russia and Belarus.

The Miami-Dade Police Department in Florida said he died by suicide.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. … No foul play is suspected.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.