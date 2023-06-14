Tennis star Nick Kyrgios promises to coach movie star Ben Stiller in hilarious Twitter exchange

Australian star Nick Kyrgios hinted that he could soon put down his tennis racquet and pick up coaching.

Kyrgios cited a knee injury he suffered during a robbery when he withdrew from this year’s French Open tournament. The 28-year-old has not competed at Roland Garros since 2017.

But, he recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is “thinking about coaching.” Shortly after, Kyrgios asked, “any takers?” A-List movie star Ben Stiller entered the chat.

“I’m open to it, but would need to know you’re serious,”Stiller replied.

From there, an intriguing back and forth between the Wimbledon finalist began.

“Let’s do it, I am all in. What you thinking?” Kyrgios said. Stiller then joked he was trying to figure out who would be coaching who.

Kyrgios then shared an interesting idea. “I’ll coach you to get you in a professional tournament. Then you coach me to get me in a movie.”

This isn’t the first time Kyrgios and Stiller have crossed paths. The Hollywood star was attended a match last year between Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal in California.

At one point during the match, Kyrgios’ frustration with the fans in the stands spilled over. But, one fan in particular, who happened to be sitting near Stiller, seemed to really get under Kyrgios’ skin.

During the third set of the match, Kyrgios directly addressed the fan and asked, “Are you good at tennis?”

Kyrgios then pointed at Stiller and said: “Exactly, so don’t tell me how to play. Do I tell him how to act?”

Many of the spectators then began to laugh at the bizarre interaction.

Although he was not able to participate in this year’s Grand Slam in Paris, Kyrgios was apparently watching the matches. He recently weighted in on fans booing.

“All around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it’s always going to be a factor in sport,” Kyrgios wrote earlier this month.