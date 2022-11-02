Tennis stars slam video of coach striking, kicking teen player: ‘I can’t believe what I am seeing’

Those who coach youth sports sometimes go overboard with how seriously and intensely they push children to success at such a young age. It’s been seen in basketball and football and on Friday another video made the rounds on social media, shocking the tennis world.

The video in question, reportedly filmed in Serbia, showed a tennis coach kicking and slapping a female player. The coach then grabs her by the jacket and swings her down to the clay.

The man kicked the girl three times while she was on the ground. The abuse continued as the video played.

According to news.au.com, the video is of a 14-year-old girl and the coach in question appeared to be her father. Igor Juri?, a Serbian anti-violence advocate, initially posted the video on Twitter.

“Another brutal (act of) violence from a father against his daughter. I was informed that this is a family coming from China. We will be filing criminal charges against this monster as well,” he wrote in a tweet, according to the outlet.

The video reverberated across the tennis world. Pam Shriver and Stanislas Wawrinka were among the tennis players who spoke out.

According to Australian media, the man in the video was arrested.