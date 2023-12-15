Tense postgame exchange between Deion Sanders, Colorado State coach revealed: ‘You was talking about my mama’

Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes was filled with incredible highs and extreme lows.

Colorado won its first three games of the year before losing eight of its last nine matchups, including six straight to end the year.

Before finishing at the bottom of the Pac-12, the Buffaloes and “Coach Prime” were the talk of college football, defeating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State to start the year.

COLORADO RECRUIT’S MESSAGE: ‘YOU CLAIM YOU’RE A DAWG, WHY ARE YOU NOT COMING TO COLORADO?’

Before the in-state rivalry game against the Rams, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took a jab at Sanders for wearing a hat and sunglasses during sessions with the media.

“We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos. And it’s great. I loved it. But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder,” Norvell said on his weekly radio show. “They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it.

“I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play.”

Sanders heard the comments and took them personally, believing that it insinuated that Sanders’ mother did not raise him right.

On the newest episode of “Coach Prime” on Amazon Prime Video, the exchange between Norvell and Sanders following Colorado’s double overtime win was revealed.

“Congratulations,” Norvell said to Sanders as the two coaches shook hands. “And I was never talking about your family.”

“Oh, you was talking about my mama, dawg,” Sanders responded before Norvell denied the accusation.

“Yes, you were, You were. You were,” Sanders said.

The Buffaloes finished 4-8 in Sanders’ first season as head coach after going 1-11 in 2022.

Sanders is going about the offseason trying to shore up an offensive line that allowed quarterback Sheduer Sanders to be sacked 52 times.

Last week, Sanders secured the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who made the announcement on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.”

“You’ve got to believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton said. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who’s done it at the highest level, gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders [and] Travis Hunter. They’re amazing. You know how they go.

“And if you ain’t rocking with us, and you say you’re a dawg, you claim you’re a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why are you not helping someone who looks like you?”