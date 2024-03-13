Texans continue to bolster roster with Danielle Hunter agreeing to 2-year deal: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Danielle Hunter, one of the remaining high-profile free agent targets, is off the market as he agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Houston Texans.

The former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher will be going to the Texans when the new league year begins Wednesday on a deal $49 million with $48 million guaranteed. The contract has a maximum value of $51 million.

It’s a homecoming for Hunter, who played his high school ball at Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, which is about an hour from Houston. And Hunter has come a long way since those high school football days to become one of the most feared pass rushers in the league.

The 29-year-old has totaled double-digit sacks in five of his eight NFL seasons, all of which came with the Vikings to this point after they took him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

That includes the 2023 campaign, when Hunter totaled 16.5 sacks to finish fifth in the league in that category. His 23 tackles for loss, though, were tied for the league lead with Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Maxx Crosby. Hunter had 10.5 sacks the year before as well.

Hunter joins a defensive line that includes the Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson and former Tennessee Titan Denico Autry, who finished tied-12th in the NFL in sacks last season with 11.5.

Houston also bolstered their defense at linebacker with former Atlanta Falcons starter Azeez Al-Shaair and former Baltimore Raven Del’Shawn Phillips. In the secondary, Jeff Okudah agreed to a one-year deal at cornerback and Mike Ford was also an addition.

Texans GM Nick Caserio clearly wants to build on the tremendous season Houston had last year, where rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud proved to be the franchise guy after leading them to the playoffs and defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as well.

Caserio seemed to have filled all the necessary holes leading to the big splash of Hunter, including a trade for veteran running back Joe Mixon.

The Texans are gunning for another AFC South title this season, and they certainly have the team on paper to do so.

