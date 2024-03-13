Texans’ Dylan Horton reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis, says he’s now in remission

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dylan Horton’s rookie season came to an abrupt end when the Houston Texans defensive end announced in November that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team to attend to a “personal health matter.”

On Monday, Horton revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the second-year player also shared the good news that he is now in remission.

“On December 1st, 2023, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Through God’s grace, I’m blessed to say that I’m currently in remission,” Horton said in a statement released by the team.

JASON KELCE GIVES TRAINER TOUCHING GESTURE AT RETIREMENT CONFERENCE AFTER CANCER KEPT HIM FROM HIS FINAL GAME

“I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctor,” he continued. “My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fourth-round pick out of TCU, Horton appeared in 10 games for the Texans, registering 13 tackles. He also recovered a fumble and recorded two quarterback hits.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.