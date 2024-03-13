Texans reach trade with Bengals to land star running back Joe Mixon: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Joe Mixon won’t be testing the free agent waters after all.

The Houston Texans reportedly reached a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for Mixon in exchange for an undisclosed pick, according to multiple reports.

The trade comes after the Bengals made their intentions known that Mixon would be released after agreeing to terms on a deal with veteran running back Zack Moss on Monday.

But, before Mixon could hit the open market, the Texans scooped him up as they were in need of a running back themselves. Running back Devin Singletary, who became a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the Texans, agreed to a three-year pact with the New York Giants on Monday as well.

Texans GM Nick Caserio has been filling many roster holes already with the legal tampering period starting on Monday, and it was always expected he could make a splash at the running back position.

Instead of going after Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley (though it was reported he offered the latter), Caserio worked out a trade here for a player not expected to be available this offseason.

Mixon has been called out for his explosiveness with the Bengals, but he produced when needed. He did so in 2023 with 1,034 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, while hauling in 52 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Mixon has totaled over 1,200 scrimmage yards the past three seasons, including his lone Pro Bowl year with 1,519 total yards (1,205 rushing) and 16 touchdowns.

The Texans add another every-down back that can provide a solid rushing attack after ranking 28th in yards per game on the ground last season.

Houston will be on the hook for the $5.75 million remaining on his contract, including a roster bonus that kicks in on Friday for $3 million.

