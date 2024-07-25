Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. ignites brawl at training camp after launching into teammate

A training camp fight broke out at Houston Texans practice Wednesday after star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. launched himself into starting tight end Dalton Schultz.

The brawl was captured on video as Stingley jogged toward the Texans’ offense after a play.

Stingley launched his body into Schultz, who hit the turf and tumbled after the hit.

Stingley’s actions led to a large skirmish, and players surrounded Stingley as others sprinted in from the sidelines to join in.

There didn’t appear to be any punches thrown after Stingley’s initial hit on Schultz, but it took a little while before things calmed down to resume practice.

The hit from Stingley happened after new wide receiver Stefon Diggs was hit hard by safety Jimmie Ward during team drills. Schultz stepped in, and what Schultz did clearly ticked off Stingley.

Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso spoke after practice with reporters, talking about Stingley’s tenacity.

“He’s a competitive kid,” he said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He relishes the one-on-one moment, and I think that’s the biggest thing for a corner. You can’t teach that as a coach, and he has that inherently, so that’s a good trait to have.”

Stingley, the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU, solidified himself as the Texans’ top cornerback last season when he delivered 13 passes defended, 39 tackles and five interceptions in 11 games.

The Texans are hoping Stingley plays a full 17-game slate after he played in just nine games his rookie year before totaling 11 last season.

Stingley does enjoy lining up against the best receivers in the game, and he doesn’t mind being put on an island. The NFL saw his ball-hawking skills last year, and he’s looking to improve on that in 2024.

Schultz, who enters year seven in the NFL, found quick success in Houston after spending his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz totaled 635 yards on 59 receptions with five touchdowns, aiding rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud during his fantastic inaugural campaign.

Schultz and Stingley are both key pieces for head coach DeMeco Ryans, who is looking to prove his squad isn’t a one-off after last year’s AFC South title.

Ryans will need help all over his roster, but making sure his key players are healthy is the top priority in training camp, which is why the Texans will hope scuffles like these diminish as the days go on.

