Texans star Stefon Diggs leaves game vs Colts with non-contact knee injury

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs left Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

While running a route, Diggs went to make a cut but immediately grabbed at his right knee. He ended up going down to the turf, and trainers came out to assess the situation.

After checking him out, Diggs was able to walk off the field on his own power into the locker room.

The Texans initially called Diggs questionable to return, but he was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

It’s unknown what exactly Diggs is dealing with, but a non-contact injury, especially with a knee, is never a good sign for a player as it usually involves ligaments that could lead to a season-ending situation.

But the Texans will be sure to have further tests on Diggs to determine what exactly he’s dealing with.

Texans fans are certainly hoping it’s nothing severe, as they already have Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Losing another star receiver would be a huge loss for C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense.

Diggs was the leading receiver in the game, catching five passes for 81 yards. He had nine targets from Stroud, who has been relying on his new receiver more than usual with Collins out.

The Texans were able to handle the Colts in the close divisional matchup, picking up their sixth win of the season and remaining undefeated at home with a 23-20 victory.

Stroud, after passing for less than 100 yards last week, was back on schedule with 285 yards passing with a touchdown to Tank Dell, who had 35 yards on four carries.

Joe Mixon had yet another solid game for Houston as well, rushing for 102 yards on 25 carries.

