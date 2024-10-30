Texans star Stefon Diggs out for the season with torn ACL

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the remainder of the season after head coach DeMeco Ryans announced Tuesday that Diggs tore an ACL during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It hurts our team to hear that news,” Ryans said Tuesday.

“He’s been such an important part to our team and just everything that he brought, not only on the field, but off the field — the energy, the leader, the way he worked every single day. He brought a lot to our team, and we have to pick up the slack. A lot of guys have to pick up the slack.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s definitely a blow to us.”

Diggs, 30, is in his first season with the Texans after what appeared to be a less than harmonious exit from the Buffalo Bills.

He was injured in the third quarter of Houston’s win over the Colts. Diggs was running a route and pulled up and grabbed at his right knee before falling to the ground.

TEXANS STAR STEFON DIGGS LEAVES GAME VS. COLTS WITH NON-CONTACT KNEE INJURY

“It’s not easy,” quarterback C.J. Stroud added Tuesday. “It’s not something that I have a whole bunch of words for. I’m just … trying to just wrap my mind around what happened, but it’s tough. You try to think positively about it, but there’s not a bunch of positive thoughts, and I just really feel bad for him.”

Diggs had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons, including a career-high and NFL-leading 1,535 yards in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He ended his first season in Houston with 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.