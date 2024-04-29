Texans’ Tank Dell wounded in Florida nightclub shooting, team says

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was a victim in a shooting at a nightclub in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday night, the team said.

Dell, a third-round pick by Houston in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a minor wound but was released from the hospital and is “in good spirits,” the Texans added.

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time,” the Texans said in a statement on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old has been charged in the shooting that left 10 injured.

The teen is being charged with attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Cabana Live was the scene of the shooting that occurred just after midnight Sunday. A news release said a security officer working at the nightclub, which was hosting an event, caught the suspected shooter.

Investigators found it was a verbal argument that led to gunfire from the teen suspect. He has since been booked into a Juvenile Detention Center.

Dell shined in his rookie season alongside fellow first-year teammate C.J. Stroud, who ended up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading Houston as their new franchise quarterback to the playoffs.

Dell quickly became a deep ball threat for Stroud, hauling in 47 receptions (75 targets) for 709 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games (eight starts).

Unfortunately for Dell, his rookie season was cut short due to a fibula fracture he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

