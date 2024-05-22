Texans wideout Tank Dell looks explosive in workout video 3 weeks after suffering gunshot wound

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell looked explosive on the field in a video posted to social media over the weekend that showed the second-year wideout running routes with his trainer just three weeks after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dell, 24, did not miss a step in the video posted to Instagram by trainer Delfonte Diamond.

The video showed the duo performing drills at the University of Houston’s indoor training facility on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diamond told KPRC that Dell “looked good” after he was one of 10 people injured during a shootout at a Florida bar in April.

“It’s the real deal. He ain’t lost a step. Even though that stuff happened, three is ready to go,” he told the outlet, adding that his “mental is good.”

The third round draft pick out of Houston in 2023 was injured on April 27 when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation at a party in Sanford, north of Orlando. Police said another unidentified male also opened fire in response.

TEXANS GENERAL MANAGER PROVIDES UPDATE ON STAR RECEIVER TANK DELL AFTER SHOOTING

The shootout came to an end when an unnamed security guard tackled the shooter.

The Texans released a statement shortly after confirming that Dell suffered a “minor wound,” and was eventually released from the hospital. Sources told KPRC that a bullet pierced the back of Dell’s leg and exited the front.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texans owner Cal McNair said earlier this month that Dell was expected to make a “full recovery.”

“We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was.”

It was not immediately clear if Dell would be available for OTAs, which began on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.