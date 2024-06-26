Texas A&M baseball coach’s vow to stay with school goes viral as reports say he’s leaving for rival

The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the decisive Game 3 of the College World Series on Monday night to Tennessee, 6-5.

It was the Vols’ first-ever baseball title, and after the game, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he went to College Station “to never take another job again.”

Schlossnagle was asked about the rumors of a “specific job opening” after the loss, and he even challenged the reporter, saying it was “selfish” of him to ask about it.

“I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again, and that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that…” Schlossnagle said. “I understand you gotta ask the question, but I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I’ve poured every ounce of my soul in this job, and I’ve given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. Write that.”

Well, less than 24 hours after that sentiment, 247 Sports and ESPN reported that Schlossnagle was, in fact, taking another job.

However, the report isn’t just any job, but rather the school’s in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns.

Of course, the stern answer from Monday night is now going viral, understandably so.

“The first thing Jim Schlossnagle should do is call the TexAgs reporter, Richard Zane, and apologize for insulting him about his question about the Longhorns’ job after the defeat. Schlossnagle will never have any credibility again except in Austin,” NFL reporter John McClain wrote on X.

“After his postgame performance in which he berated a reporter for asking him a question that had to be asked, if Jim Schlossnagle leaves the Aggies for the Longhorns, he’ll have no credibility for the rest of his career and will be branded as a liar by many.”

Sports Grid host Ben Stevens said that “there is no greater lie told than a college coach when asked about a job opening.”

Schlossnagle joined A&M in 2021 after spending the previous 18 seasons with TCU. Prior to that, he manned UNLV for two years.

Schlossnagle reportedly cited his relationship with Longhorns athletic director, and former A&M AD Chris Del Conte, as a reason for his decision. He reportedly met with his players earlier Tuesday, telling them he had a decision to make.

This was Schlossnagle eighth trip to Omaha, and his second with the Aggies. They went 53-15 this year, which was the most wins Schlossnagle had in one season.

He is reportedly set to bring his coaching staff to Austin. Texas will join the SEC next Monday, so the two will now be conference rivals.

