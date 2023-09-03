Texas A&M receiver arrested for drug possession 1 day before season opener, suspended indefinitely

Micah Tease was one day away from beginning his college football career.

Now, it remains to be seen when that will happen.

The Texas A&M freshman wide receiver was arrested Friday by campus police and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

He was released on $13,000 bond before midnight, according to Brazos County Jail online records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Due to athletic department policy, Tease is now suspended indefinitely.

Online jail records say police received a complaint from a resident of an apartment complex Friday night about a marijuana odor from the balcony upstairs from him. Police asked the residents of the upstairs apartment to search the home, but the request was denied.

So, police served a search warrant and said they found edibles in Tease’s room and marijuana in a trash can.

The edibles were said to have weighed 48.1 grams, while the marijuana weighed .051 ounces.

Tease was a four-star recruit out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Initially committed to Arkansas, he changed his mind and made an early impression by catching a touchdown in the spring game.

IOWA STATE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SUSPENDED 6 GAMES AMID GAMBLING PROBE AT SCHOOL: REPORT

The Aggies kick off their season Saturday night at home against New Mexico. Texas A&M went 5-7 last season, 2-6 in SEC play.

However, the Aggies did pull off a huge upset over No. 5 LSU to finish their season and end any hope LSU had of making the College Football Playoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the second straight season the Aggies missed out on a bowl game after playing in one 12 straight seasons.