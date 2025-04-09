Texas’ Arch Manning adds to growing NIL valuation, inks deal with clothing company

The departure of Quinn Ewers opens the door for Arch Manning to move into the starter role for the Texas Longhorns in 2025. While Manning prepares for an increased workload on the football field this upcoming season, he continues to make headlines for his off-field earnings.

Just a couple of years ago, Manning was one of the most highly sought after high school recruits in the U.S. He ultimately decided to take his potential and high-profile last name to Austin, where he was seen limited playing time over his first two seasons at Texas.

Manning’s intriguing athletic potential, and being the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, contributed to Arch landing several lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals since he entered the college football ranks.

The 19-year-old’s NIL valuation currently stands at an estimated $6.5 million, according to data compiled by On3. The figure already placed him among the top-earning collegiate athletes. But this week, he added clothing company Vuori to the list of brands he’s partnered with.

Vuori confirmed the deal with Manning in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Next Mann Up: Arch Manning. Vuori is excited to announce Arch Manning, college football player, as the newest Vuori Athlete. From his outstanding work ethic on and off the field to his unique ability to stay true to himself despite his rising status, our new athlete @archmanning embodies what winning really means to us: a passion to perform, and an inner knowing that true strength starts within,” the company captioned a video showing Manning on a football field.

Manning appeared in 10 games last season, including the two contests he started in place of an injured Ewers.

The young quarterback finished the 2024 season with 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns against a pair of interceptions.

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, before a thrilling overtime victory over Arizona State in the quarterfinal. The eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns from playoff contention in January.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Aug. 30.

