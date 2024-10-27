Texas bounces back with close win over Vanderbilt in first matchup since 1920s

The Texas Longhorns’ addition to the SEC meant they would take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time since 1928.

And Texas’ 27-24 win over Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium was the Longhorns’ first win in Nashville since 1925.

Quinn Ewers bounced back after last week’s tough loss to Georgia and threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr. in the second quarter to put Texas up 21-7. It was Moore’s second touchdown of the game.

Ewers also threw two interceptions in the game, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian chalked them up to bad luck.

“Well, I thought he showed great composure, and I really thought he played well,” he told SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang, via On3 Sports. “Sometimes you can’t control balls getting tipped in the air. The right place at the right time for them. But, at the end of the day, I thought he played really well, was efficient, got the ball to our playmakers when they needed it.”

Vanderbilt tried to pull off an improbable comeback.

It started with a Diego Pavia 3-yard touchdown pass to Junior Sherrill in the third quarter to make it a one-score game. Pavia then found Eli Stowers for a touchdown pass with 46 seconds left to cut the deficit to three.

But Vandy never got the ball back.

No. 5 Texas improved to 7-1 on the season, and No. 25 Vanderbilt fell to 5-3.

