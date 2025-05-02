Texas football player told police he was taking recruits to strip club during DWI arrest, authorities say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A football player at the University of Texas was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated, and apparently he wanted the party to keep on going.

Offensive lineman Nick Brooks, who will start his college career in the fall, was stopped when he was caught doing 47 mph in a 30-mph zone, Travis County police said in their report.

The report then states that Brooks’ eyes were “bloodshot” and “watery,” and he had admitted to smoking a “blunt” and a “good” THC pen, to the point where he was “feeling it.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks then told police he had recently left “Play,” a 21-and-over establishment that he claimed “makes exceptions for UT Football Players.” Brooks is just 18.

The offensive lineman then told police, according to the documents, that he was taking “two prospective players” to a nearby strip club.

Police described Brooks’ speech as “mumbled” and “mushmouthed,” and he was “swaying” and had “body tremors.” But they said his attitude was “polite” and “cooperative.” He did not have alcohol in his system.

SEN TUBERVILLE PREVIEWS NIL MEETING WITH TRUMP, SAYS DEMOCRATS ‘DON’T CARE’ ABOUT COLLEGE SPORTS

Head coach Steve Sarkisian released the following statement:

“We’re aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time.”

Brooks was a four-star recruit. He committed to Texas back in August and enrolled there in January after attending Grayson High School in Georgia after receiving offers from 28 other schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His four official visits were to Texas, Georgia, Iowa and USC.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.