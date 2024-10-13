Texas football stars plant flag through Baker Mayfield jersey after win over Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns football sent a clear message to the Oklahoma Sooners and any team that challenges them through the rest of the season – they fear no one.

The Longhorns clobbered the Sooners, 34-3, in the latest iteration of the Red River Rivalry. After the game, Anthony Hill Jr. and Barryn Sorrell planted the Texas flag through a Baker Mayfield jersey on the field at the 50-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Texas fears nobody,” Hill wrote on X afterward with a ripped Mayfield jersey.

Mayfield caused controversy during the 2017 season when he planted the Sooners’ flag on Ohio State’s field after a win during the 2017 season. He also had a history of taunting players and fans of others schools on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy later that year.

“I just felt like it was the right thing for me to do,” Hill told reporters after the game, adding that he saw some of the trash talk from last year and wanted to get his own jab in.

OREGON HOLDS OFF OHIO STATE’S FINAL-SECOND COMEBACK IN EPIC BATTLE OF TOP-THREE BIG TEN PROGRAMS

Hill led Texas with 11 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

The Red River game was the first the two schools played as members of the SEC. It was the 120th edition of the series that dates to 1900 and has been played annually during the State Fair of Texas since 1929.

Oklahoma won five of the last six times they played while together in the Big 12 Conference, but the Longhorns have a 64-51-5 series advantage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Getting the Golden Hat (trophy) back is a tremendous honor for these guys to have as part of their legacy here,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We’re going to enjoy it, but the journey is far from over. We got more work to do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.