Texas high school baseball game breaks state record after 23-inning marathon lasts 2 days

A Texas high school baseball game went so long this weekend that multiple days were needed to finish the 23-inning marathon.

Midland High School was finally able to take down Odessa High School, 4-3, on Saturday in a game that set the record for the longest game in Texas high school history, per ESPN.

It was tied for the third-longest game, per the National Federation of State High School Associations, and was just two innings shy of the American high school record for the longest game of all time.

And these two Texas powerhouses began things on Friday, playing 13 full innings of baseball before play was suspended. The game was set up for the next day, where Midland finally came through with the run needed to beat Odessa.

This contest between two bitter rivals began around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Odessa’s Pressly Field, per KMID sports director Kayler Smith, but would eventually be suspended around 8:30 p.m., with Midland owning a 3-2 lead in the top of the 14th inning.

Both teams would meet again to resume the game, this time at Midland’s Zachery Field at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Odessa immediately came through with their third run of the game to tie it up in the bottom of the 14th inning.

So, instead of a quick ending to the contest, it went on a full nine more innings before Midland was finally able to score on an RBI groundout by Wyatt Krueger.

In the bottom of the 23rd inning, Jake Nava threw the perfect pitch to induce a groundout to end the game.

Two games are tied for the longest in high school history, with one in 1967 and one in 1975, both going 25 innings.

