Texas high school football game sees incredible catch: ‘One in a million PAT kick’

One of the best catches of all time was made during a Texas high school football game, and it had nothing to do with any of the players on the field or those watching in the stands.

Last Friday, Gordon High School and Live Oak Classical School were playing in Waco. Live Oak Classic athletic director Brice Helton caught a point-after touchdown attempt at the perfect time.

Gordon’s kicker lined up for the PAT, and it sailed through the uprights. However, because there were no nets, the ball was able to travel through and over the fence. Somehow, a passerby was able to make the grab.

The ball landed in the passenger seat of a car driving by. The crowd went wild.

“One in a million PAT kick. Car just happened to be driving by with their window down,” Helton wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dude Perfect – the crew that set the standard for trick shots in the social media era – declared it 10 out of 10.

“Immaculate accidental timing & precision,” the group wrote on X.

A recent Baylor University graduate caught the ball, according to KWTX-TV in Waco.