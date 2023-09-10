Texas jumps to No. 4 in latest AP poll after big win over Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were rewarded Sunday with a top five ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 following their win over Alabama.

Texas topped Alabama 34-24 behind Quinn Ewers’ three touchdown passes and 349 passing yards. Ja’Tavion Sanders had five catches for 114 yards, Adonai Mitchell had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Worthy added five catches for 75 yards and a score.

The impressive performance moved Texas from No. 11 to No. 4. It’s the first time the Longhorns have been in the top five since 2010. They finished 5-7 that year.

For now, Texas can say is back — to a point.

“We have a ton of respect for Alabama, and I know how well they’re coached. I know how hard they play,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “I think it just shows a lot about what we’re capable of. Like I said coming into this game, this game isn’t going to define our season. We have 10 regular-season games left.”

The Pac-12 has eight teams in the latest poll — No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado, No. 23 Washington State and No. 24 UCLA. The latter two schools were new entrants into the rankings.

Miami and Iowa were also newcomers. The Hurricanes beat Texas A&M, and Iowa topped Iowa State.

Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Texas and USC round out the top 5. Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame and Alabama round out the top 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.