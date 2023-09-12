Texas Longhorns football players appear to face racist remarks, anti-gay slurs during Alabama game

Texas Longhorns football players appeared to be subject of racial taunts and anti-gay slurs as the team defeated Alabama on Saturday night, 34-24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A video surfaced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday showing the remarks being hurled toward three Black Texas football players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Defensive backs X’Avion Brice and Jelani McDonald were dancing, and B.J. Allen Jr. was posing as the team started to wrap up the big win over the Crimson Tide. Running back Quintrevion Wisner was also with his teammates and appeared to hear the yelling coming from the stands.

The video showed that a fan was calling the plays “f—ing f—-ts” and telling them to “go back to the projects.”

MICHIGAN STATE SUSPENDS MEL TUCKER WITHOUT PAY AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

Wisner’s mother responded to the video on X.

“The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!” she wrote. “Love you son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.”

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE – EXPLICIT VIDEO

It was not clear who was shouting at the players or why.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” Alabama said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.

“Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”

Texas did not immediately respond to request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Longhorns’ secondary was on fire through the night. Jerrin Thompson and Jahdae Barron picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had three touchdown passes in the win. Texas jumped to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.