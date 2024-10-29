Texas Tech coach talks kicker’s viral MAGA message, says team will address it and ‘find the best solution’

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire addressed kicker Reese Burkhardt’s celebration in which he revealed a supportive former President Donald Trump message on Saturday.

Burkhardt and the Red Raiders ran a nifty fake field goal play against TCU. Burkhardt ran for a touchdown. He then revealed a message underneath his jersey that read, “Trump 24! MAGA.”

McGuire told reporters he was not aware of what was written underneath Burkhardt’s shirt until after the game.

“We have addressed it. We will continue to address it. We’re addressing internally,” he said, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “You know, it’s always one of things as far as whenever you’re dealing with young adults, the really young adults, I guess, the choices that we make and when we make them and when you share it.

“I always think the greatest thing about football, basketball, sports like that, it’s a team sport. You always want to make sure that you’re putting your team in the best situation. And there’s places that you express your opinion and, you know, I don’t think necessarily that’s a time or the place.

“As far as with him, we’re going to deal with it. Dealt with it on Saturday and continue to talk through stuff and find the best solution and keep it in house.”

McGuire would not reveal who he was voting for, according to the outlet, but he encouraged others to vote.

Burkhardt’s MAGA message was the latest example of pro-Trump support in sports over the weekend.

A woman was seen at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series game wearing a Make America Great Again hat behind home plate. On Sunday night, San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa flashed that hat behind Brock Purdy after their win.

