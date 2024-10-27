Texas Tech kicker flashes MAGA shirt after scoring touchdown on trick play

Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt had a career moment Saturday when he scored a touchdown on a fake field goal, then gave a shoutout to former President Trump.

After taking a surprise pitch and racing around TCU defenders to get into the end zone in the second quarter, Burkhardt pulled his jersey up to reveal a shirt that said “Trump 24 MAGA.”

Texas Tech ended up losing a 35-34 heartbreaker to TCU, but Burkhardt has been the talk of the game. Trump supporters have praised the senior kicker, while liberals have criticized him and the program on social media.

Burkhardt’s stunt is just the latest in a string of Trump shutouts at major sporting events.

During Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees in Los Angeles Friday night, a woman sitting behind home plate appeared to be wearing a MAGA hat, sparking a flurry of reactions on the internet.

Meanwhile, some MAGA gear at sporting events has been met with resistance from security.

On Sept. 28, the Arizona Cardinals apologized to a woman, Susan Rosene, who was told she had to remove a “Make America Great Again” hat to enter State Farm Stadium for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the spring and summer of 2021, a man was removed from MLB games at Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park and Citizens Bank Park for hanging banners from the stands that said “Trump Won! Save America!”

The man, Dion Cini, now a conservative political influencer on X, posted bodycam footage of his police escorts out of the stadiums multiple times.

On June 27 of that year, Cini posted images on X, then known as Twitter, of an alleged letter from MLB informing him he had been barred from MLB games until further notice.

Cini commented on the incident involving Rosener in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

“That’s just the country that we’ve become, and the fact that she did it and put it in a can is the reason why they asked her to do it, because they know that she would probably comply. And that basically sums up the whole state of America right now,” Cini said. “You’d have to kill me for me to take off my MAGA hat without force! I’ve never taken off my MAGA hat for anybody.”

Other banners have been seen in the past at Yankee Stadium supporting the former president.

Fans have also been supporting Trump at NFL and college football games and UFC events.

