Texas Tech suspends men’s basketball coach Mark Adams for ‘racially insensitive comment’ toward player

Texas Tech University suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams on Sunday for using what the school called “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” toward a student-athlete.

The school said Adams was attempting to encourage the student-athlete, who was not named, “to be more receptive to coaching.” The school said Adams “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

The incident occurred last week.

“Texas Tech University has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week,” the school said.

“On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team. Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

Adams took the head coaching job at the start of the 2021-22 season, replacing Chris Beard who took the Texas Longhorns job.

The Red Raiders made it to the national championship in 2019 only to lose to Virginia.

Texas Tech was 16-15 overall this season and would need a convincing run in the Big 12 Tournament to get to the big dance this season.